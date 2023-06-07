Man dies after motorcycle collides with deer: N.B. RCMP

Police say a man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a deer in Lower Cambridge, N.B., last month.

Oromocto RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash on May 28 on Highway 715 around 4:30 p.m.

Police believe the crash happened when a motorcycle driver hit a deer and lost control of the vehicle.

The RCMP says the driver, who was the only person on the motorcycle, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 45-year-old man from Cambridge Narrows died in hospital two days later.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

