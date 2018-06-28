

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a deer on Highway 102 near Truro, N.S.

Police say the crash happened near Exit 13a in Millbrook, N.S., shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released but he has been identified as a 60-year-old man from West St. Andrews.

The stretch of highway between Exit 12 and Exit 13 northbound will be closed for several hours as police investigate the collision. It is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 12 in Brookfield, N.S.

Police say motorists should expect delays or avoid the area if possible.