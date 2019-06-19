

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a deer on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103.

The RCMP responded to the crash in Ingramport, N.S., around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man was travelling at the front of a group of four riders when he collided with the deer and was thrown from his motorcycle.

First responders and bystanders tried to resuscitate the 49-year-old Alberta man, but he died at the scene.

One other rider in the group sustained minor injuries.

The highway was closed in the area and traffic was diverted for several hours as an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene.

The road reopened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.