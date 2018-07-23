Featured
Man dies after motorcycle leaves P.E.I. highway
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 11:25AM ADT
A man is dead after his motorcycle left a Prince Edward Island roadway.
Kings District RCMP responded to the scene on Route #4 in Albion Cross, P.E.I. at 5:20 p.m. Friday.
Police say it appears the northbound motorcycle left the highway and struck the ditch, sending the driver off the vehicle.
The 54-year-old Kings County man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.