A man is dead after his motorcycle left a Prince Edward Island roadway.

Kings District RCMP responded to the scene on Route #4 in Albion Cross, P.E.I. at 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Police say it appears the northbound motorcycle left the highway and struck the ditch, sending the driver off the vehicle.

The 54-year-old Kings County man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.