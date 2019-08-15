

CTV Atlantic





A 33-year-old man has died after his motorcycle left the road in Savoie Landing, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Chiasson Road shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say it appears the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which ended up in the ditch.

The man from Le Goulet, N.B., died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.