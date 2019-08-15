Featured
Man dies after motorcycle leaves road in northeastern New Brunswick
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 10:29AM ADT
A 33-year-old man has died after his motorcycle left the road in Savoie Landing, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Chiasson Road shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say it appears the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which ended up in the ditch.
The man from Le Goulet, N.B., died at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.