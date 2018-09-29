

CTV Atlantic





A 26-year-old man from Picadilly, N.B. has died following a motorcycle crash in Sussex Corner, N.B.

On September 29, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Sussex RCMP responded to a call of a crash on Main St. in Sussex Corner.

Police say it appears the motorcycle left the road and struck a tree. A 26-year-old man from Picadilly, N.B. was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

An RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.