Man dies after snowmobile crashes into tree outside Bathurst
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 10:33AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 10:34AM ADT
Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors in a fatal snowmobile crash outside Bathurst.
The RCMP say the crash happened on a groomed trail roughly one kilometre from Roger’s Lake Lodge, near Northesk, around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police say a man was snowmobiling when he failed to make a turn and crashed into a tree. The 49-year-old man from Lutes Mountain died at the scene.
Police say the man was wearing a helmet, but alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.