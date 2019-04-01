

CTV Atlantic





Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors in a fatal snowmobile crash outside Bathurst.

The RCMP say the crash happened on a groomed trail roughly one kilometre from Roger’s Lake Lodge, near Northesk, around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man was snowmobiling when he failed to make a turn and crashed into a tree. The 49-year-old man from Lutes Mountain died at the scene.

Police say the man was wearing a helmet, but alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.