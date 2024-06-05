Man dies after Taser used in alleged altercation between him and police: SiRT

A police watchdog agency is investigating an alleged altercation between police and a man that resulted in the man's death.

Paramedics and members with the Southeast RCMP were dispatched to a home near Shediac, N.B., for a 43-year-old man in medical distress on May 29, according to a news release from SiRT.

Officers located the man inside the home, where SiRT says an altercation began between him and police. SiRT says a Taser was deployed.

According to SiRT, the man went into medical distress, before being taken to hospital where he later died.

"Due to the death of the male, the SiRT has assumed responsibility for this investigation," wrote Erin Nauss, director of SiRT, in the news release.

SiRT is responsible for investigations involving death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence, or other matters that may have resulted from the actions of any police officer in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

