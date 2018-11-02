

CTV Atlantic





A man is dead after his truck overturned in Londonderry, N.S. Thursday morning.

Police say the single-vehicle collision happened in the eastbound lane of Highway 104, just west of the Cobequid Pass toll plaza, inside the Cumberland County line.

Police say the driver was in critical condition when another motorist found him inside his overturned truck at 7:37 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died Thursday afternoon.

No details about the man have been released.

One lane of the highway was closed for most of the day. It reopened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.