

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after his vehicle left the road in Yarmouth, N.S.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Black Pond Road shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a van in a ditch. The driver, and lone occupant, was found unresponsive inside the vehicle.

The 59-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstruction analyst attended the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.