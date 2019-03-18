Featured
Man dies after van leaves road in Yarmouth
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 12:57PM ADT
A man has died after his vehicle left the road in Yarmouth, N.S.
Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Black Pond Road shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, they found a van in a ditch. The driver, and lone occupant, was found unresponsive inside the vehicle.
The 59-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstruction analyst attended the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.