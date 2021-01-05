HALIFAX -- A 48-year-old Nova Scotia man has died after a vehicle was driven off the end of the wharf in Clark's Harbour, N.S.

Barrington RCMP say they were called to the wharf around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a pickup truck in the water and the only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other vehicles or persons involved.

The man has not been identified.