A man has died after his vehicle left the highway outside Fredericton.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash in Mazerolle Settlement, N.B., around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle was travelling east on the Trans-Canada Highway when it left the road and rolled over in the ditch.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police say the 46-year-old man was from Vespra, N.B.

He was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.