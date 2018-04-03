

CTV Atlantic





A 69-year-old man is dead after his vehicle left the highway and struck a pole in northern New Brunswick.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 11 in Tide Head, N.B. shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

Police believe the car left the highway and smashed into a cement pole at the Tide Head weight scale.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police say he was from Campbellton.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw the vehicle before it crashed, to contact the Campbellton RCMP.