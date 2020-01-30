HALIFAX -- A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a logging truck in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash at the intersection of Toussaint Road and Chemin Deuxième Sault shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was headed east on Toussaint Road when it was struck by a southbound transport truck that was hauling logs on Chemin Deuxième Sault.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital, where he died. The 33-year-old man was from Edmundston, N.B.

The driver of the transport truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.