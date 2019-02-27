

CTV Atlantic





A man has died from his injuries three days after his snowmobile was struck by a car in Rusagonis, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say it appears the man was crossing Rusagonis Road on his snowmobile when he was struck by the car.

The 58-year-old man from Rothesay, N.B., was taken to hospital, where he died Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.