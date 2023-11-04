ATLANTIC
    Man dies following ATV crash in Taxis River, N.B.

    RCMP in New Brunswick say a 56-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Taxis River, N.B., on Saturday.

    In a Saturday news release, police say they responded to a report of an ATV crash on Route 625 in Taxis River, which is around 60 kilometres north of Fredericton, at around 1:30 a.m.

    Police say the driver and only occupant of the ATV, a 56-year-old man from Porter Cove, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

    “The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle on the shoulder of the road, left the roadway, and struck a power pole,” said Cpl. Keith Gill with the RCMP in a news release.

    Police say an RCMP collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office are helping with the investigation, with is ongoing.

