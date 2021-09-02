HALIFAX -- RCMP say a man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Cardigan, P.E.I.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 1, police say a patrol officer witnessed a vehicle travelling 180 km/h in a 90 km/h speed zone on Route 4 towards Montague, P.E.I.

The officer, who was driving an unmarked police cruiser, activated his emergency lights, but police say the driver failed to stop.

According to police, the officer then turned off his emergency lights and resumed patrolling the area, turning onto Route 313.

A few minutes later, police say a second officer travelling on Route 4 located the vehicle from the first incident, which had left the roadway, hit a culvert and caught fire.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's identity and exact cause of death.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP.