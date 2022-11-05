Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Florenceville-Bristol: N.B. RCMP

A 37-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.

Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 130 around 11:35 p.m. Friday.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of one vehicle was taken to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were both taken to hospital with what were believed to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.