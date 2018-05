CTV Atlantic





A man has died following a workplace accident in Riverview, N.B.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Deerwood Court around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the man was working for a company hired to clear trees in the area, and that he was in a tree at the time of the accident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP and WorkSafeNB are investigating the incident.