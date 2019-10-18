HALIFAX -- A man has died after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer in northwestern New Brunswick last week.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Route 120 in Saint-Hilaire, N.B., around 6 a.m. on Oct. 11.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the 68-year-old man from Saint-Hilaire died in hospital on Thursday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.