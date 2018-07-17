

CTV Atlantic





A 54-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained during an alleged altercation in Saint John Friday evening.

Police were called to the Market Square Boardwalk at 11:23 p.m. They say two men got into an argument and one man struck the other.

Police say the man dropped to the ground and hit his head. He was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man died Monday evening.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. The Crown says it will now be considering more serious charges.