Man dies from injuries days after alleged assault in Saint John
A man has died following an alleged altercation on Saint John's Market Square Boardwalk.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 2:56PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 3:44PM ADT
A 54-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained during an alleged altercation in Saint John Friday evening.
Police were called to the Market Square Boardwalk at 11:23 p.m. They say two men got into an argument and one man struck the other.
Police say the man dropped to the ground and hit his head. He was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the man died Monday evening.
A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. The Crown says it will now be considering more serious charges.