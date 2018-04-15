

CTV Atlantic





A 49-year-old man is dead after an early morning ATV crash in New Waterford, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the accident on James Street around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Services Traffic Safety Unit assisted by the Forensic Identification Unit are continuing to investigate.

CBRP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.