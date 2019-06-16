

CTV Atlantic





N.S. RCMP say a 56-year-old man has died as a result of a motorcycle crash in Chester, N.S. on Saturday night.

RCMP say the crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 14.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The section of highway where the collision took place was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.