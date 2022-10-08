Man dies, others injured following two-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, N.B.: RCMP

An Ontario man has died in relation to a two-vehicle collision in Shediac Cape, N.B., Friday afternoon.

Officers and other first responders attended to the collision involving a car and a pickup truck with a trailer on Route 134 and Service Road around 3:25 p.m.

Police say a passenger of the car, a 61-year-old man, died at the scene due to his injuries. The driver and other two passengers of the car, all from Ontario, were taken to hospital. Two suffered what are believed to be serious non-life threatening injuries, while one other person sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the collision is believed to have happened when the driver of the car stopped at a stop sign on Service Road, and then proceeded to turn left on Route 134 in front of the truck, but the driver of the truck was unable to stop.

The ongoing investigation is being assisted by a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office.