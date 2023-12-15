Man dies while in Saint John police custody

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man died while in their custody Thursday night.

The Saint John Police Force says it detained an intoxicated man shortly before 6 p.m.

The 48-year-old man was then taken to the Saint John Police detention facility, where police say he was later found unresponsive in his cell.

“Officers administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived at scene and continued life-saving measures,” said the Saint John Police Force in a Friday news release.

The man was then pronounced dead, according to the release.

Police say they contacted the Coroner’s Office and the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) and the oversight agency is now investigating.

