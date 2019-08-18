Featured
Man dies while trying to repair tractor in Antigonish County
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:09PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, August 19, 2019 8:52AM ADT
A man has died after he was seriously injured while repairing a tractor in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.
The RCMP responded to the scene on East Tracadie Road in Monastery, N.S., before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say it appears the man was trying to repair the back of the tractor at the side of the road when the vehicle rolled onto him.
The 57-year-old man from East Tracadie, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The incident is under investigation.