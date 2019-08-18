

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after he was seriously injured while repairing a tractor in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

The RCMP responded to the scene on East Tracadie Road in Monastery, N.S., before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say it appears the man was trying to repair the back of the tractor at the side of the road when the vehicle rolled onto him.

The 57-year-old man from East Tracadie, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation.