HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP say they have recovered the body of a man who drowned Wednesday in the St. John River near the Mactaquac Dam.

Police say the Oromocto and Keswick detachments received a report on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. of a missing man and RCMP say they believe the man was "cliff jumping" into the river, New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in an e-mail.

"After entering the water, the man surfaced but appeared to be struggling," Rogers-Marsh wrote. "A witness tried to assist the man, but was unable to help him to shore. The man went under the water and did not resurface."

Firefighters from the Keswick and Upper Kingsclear fire departments searched the area using boats but could not find him.

On Thursday, the RCMP brought in their underwater recovery team and the man's body was recovered by divers just before noon.

Rogers-Marsh said police are working to identify the man and notify his next of kin.