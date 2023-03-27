Man enters two apartments pretending to be inspector, assaults tenant: Halifax police

Police in Halifax say a man is facing charges for allegedly walking into two apartments after pretending to work the building’s management.

Police responded around 4:40 p.m. Saturday to an apartment building in the 200 block of the Bedford Highway. The call was about a man who told a tenant he was part of the building’s management and was there to inspect the apartment.

Police say the tenant let the man in at first, but she became uncomfortable with his behaviour. When she called to verify his identity, the man left.

While on scene, police were told about a similar incident. But this time, when the tenant asked the man to leave, police say he assaulted her.

Police say the suspect was arrested later in the area without incident.

Samuel Boimah McGill, 24, was due in Halifax provincial court Monday to face two counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling or house and one count of assault.