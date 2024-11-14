ATLANTIC
    • Man faces 20 charges in connection with break and enter, firearm seizure in Wagmatcook, N.S.

    A 29-year-old man has been charged with 20 offences in connection with a break and enter in Wagmatcook, N.S.

    Victoria County District RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress at a home just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

    Police say one of the two suspects was reported to have a firearm.

    When police arrived, officers located a man with a firearm who was allegedly trying to hide from authorities outside the home. He was arrested and the firearm was seized, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police say the second suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

    Desmond Bernard has been charged with 20 offences, including the following:

    • break and enter with intent
    • using a firearm in the commission of an offence
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • five counts of breach of probation

    During the arrest, police say they also found a quantity of cocaine in Bernard’s possession, which led to a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    Bernard appeared In Wagmatcook provincial court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody pending his next court appearance on Nov. 21.

    Police say Bernard is known to the residents and they don’t believe this was a random act.

    Officers have identified the second suspect and say the investigation is ongoing.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Victoria County District RCMP at 902-295-2350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

