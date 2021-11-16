Man faces 21 charges after police seize firearms and drugs from Moncton home: RCMP

HALIFAX, N.S. -

The New Brunswick RCMP say they have arrested a man and seized firearms and drugs as part of an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation in Moncton, N.B.

On Nov. 10, 2021, members of the Codiac Crime Reduction Union executed a search warrant at a home on Shediac Road. During the search, police say they seized eight firearms, including two that were loaded and one prohibited.

Police say they also seized a quantity of what is believed to be hydromorphone, as well as ammunition, money, drug-trafficking paraphernalia and other weapons.

According to police, a 36-year-old man from Moncton was arrested at the scene.

Justin Allen appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Nov. 12, and was charged with:

Four counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

Three counts of careless storage of a firearm

Three counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace

Three counts of possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon without a licence

Two counts of possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

Two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence

Possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence

Possession of stolen property

Allen was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.