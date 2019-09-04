Featured
Man faces arson charge after truck fire in Bedford
Police are investigating a case of arson after a vehicle and building caught fire in Bedford on Sept. 3, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 12:12PM ADT
A man is facing arson charges after a vehicle and building caught fire in Bedford, N.S.
Police and fire crews responded to 20 Angus Morton Drive at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday after callers reported hearing a loud bang and spotting flames.
When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck engulfed in flames. A building next to the truck was also on fire.
Witnesses reported that a vehicle was seen fleeing the area, heading in the direction of Hammonds Plains Road.
Patrol officers and a K9 unit found the male suspect in a wooded area behind Hammonds Plains Road at 11:18 p.m.
Police say the man had minor injuries.
Fire investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set and turned the investigation over to police.
The 34-year-old man from Hammonds Plains is facing charges of arson and property damage over $5,000.
The investigation is ongoing.