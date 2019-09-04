

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing arson charges after a vehicle and building caught fire in Bedford, N.S.

Police and fire crews responded to 20 Angus Morton Drive at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday after callers reported hearing a loud bang and spotting flames.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck engulfed in flames. A building next to the truck was also on fire.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle was seen fleeing the area, heading in the direction of Hammonds Plains Road.

Patrol officers and a K9 unit found the male suspect in a wooded area behind Hammonds Plains Road at 11:18 p.m.

Police say the man had minor injuries.

Fire investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set and turned the investigation over to police.

The 34-year-old man from Hammonds Plains is facing charges of arson and property damage over $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.