Man faces assault charges after throwing brick at woman: Halifax police
HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly threw rocks at a home and a brick at a woman in downtown Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police received a complaint that a man was throwing rocks at a residence in the 2400 block of Brunswick Street at 11:36 a.m. Monday. Police say the man broke two windows.
Police allege the same suspect physically assaulted and threw a brick at a woman who was walking in the area.
The woman was not injured.
Police say she did not know the suspect and are calling the assault a random incident.
The man was gone when officers arrived on scene, but he was arrested a short distance away, on Gottingen Street.
The 31-year-old Halifax man is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and mischief/property damage.
He is being held in custody and is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.