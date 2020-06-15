HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly threw rocks at a home and a brick at a woman in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police received a complaint that a man was throwing rocks at a residence in the 2400 block of Brunswick Street at 11:36 a.m. Monday. Police say the man broke two windows.

Police allege the same suspect physically assaulted and threw a brick at a woman who was walking in the area.

The woman was not injured.

Police say she did not know the suspect and are calling the assault a random incident.

The man was gone when officers arrived on scene, but he was arrested a short distance away, on Gottingen Street.

The 31-year-old Halifax man is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and mischief/property damage.

He is being held in custody and is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.