

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in North Sydney, N.S., Wednesday evening.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building on William Street around 9 p.m.

Police say a 65-year-old resident in one of the units was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

With help from witnesses, police quickly identified and located a suspect in another apartment unit in the building. He was arrested without incident.

Police say the two men are known to one another.

Thomas Joseph Chisholm is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three breaches of previous court-ordered conditions.

The 61-year-old man was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre and is due to appear in Sydney provincial court Friday.