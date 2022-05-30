Man faces charges after allegedly assaulting another man with weapon in Halifax

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and is facing more than a dozen charges after he allegedly assaulted another man with a weapon in Halifax over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police responded to an assault at a residence on Castle Hill Drive around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a man threatened and assaulted another man, who he knew, with a firearm.

Police say Phillip Andrew Levy was arrested without incident.

Officers searched the residence and seized five firearms and ammunition.

Levy is facing the following charges:

assault

uttering threats

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

pointing a firearm

using a firearm in the commission of an offence

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

five counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Levy was due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.