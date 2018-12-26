

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX - A 58-year-old Eastern Passage man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer after being pulled over on Christmas Eve.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers got a call about a van driving erratically on Waverley Road shortly before midnight.

After members of the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police pulled the male driver over on Wright Avenue in Dartmouth, he allegedly refused a breath test, assaulted a police officer, and uttered threats, said Nova Scotia RCMP spokesman Cpl. Andrew Joyce.

Joyce says the man also assaulted a paramedic at the scene, but neither their injuries nor the officer's injuries were serious.

After searching the vehicle, police say they found cannabis, a large amount of ammunition, and two long guns -- one of which was loaded.

The driver will appear in court at a later date to face a number of charges, including impaired driving, flight from police, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, assault, and uttering threats to kill.