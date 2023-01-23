Man faces charges after allegedly stealing from Dartmouth store, crashing stolen van

A man is facing several charges after he allegedly stole from a building supply store and crashed a stolen van in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a theft from Kent Building Supplies on Baker Driver around 2:15 a.m.

As police arrived, a van was seen leaving the store.

Police say they tried to stop the driver of the van, but they continued to drive “at low and high rates of speed.”

The driver continued until he hit a utility pole in the 800 block of Windmill Road.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Police say he was taken to hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries.

They also say the van he was driving was stolen.

The northbound lane of Windmill Road was reduced to two lanes Monday morning while the utility pole was being replaced.

Close to 300 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power due to the crash. Power was restored around 8:30 a.m.

The man is being held for court and facing charges of:

possession of a stolen vehicle

theft under $5,000

flight from police

dangerous operation of motor vehicle

reach of conditions

Police say their investigation is in the early stages.

They are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).