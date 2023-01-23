Man faces charges after allegedly stealing from Dartmouth store, crashing stolen van

The Kent Building Supplies store on Baker Driver in Dartmouth, N.S., is pictured on Jan. 23, 2023. The Kent Building Supplies store on Baker Driver in Dartmouth, N.S., is pictured on Jan. 23, 2023.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island