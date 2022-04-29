Man faces charges after break-ins at several Yarmouth County businesses

A man from Tusket, N.S., has been charged in connection with break-ins at several businesses in Yarmouth County.

The RCMP says multiple business in the areas of Dayton, South Ohio, and Yarmouth were broken into between March 21 and April 27.

Throughout the investigation, police determined lottery tickets, cigarettes, and cash had been stolen during each break-in.

Investigators determined the suspect was a tall, thin, white man, who wore rubber boots and jeans with either a blue hoodie or vest, or a plaid shirt.

"The man would also wear gloves and a mask during the break-ins," said the RCMP in a news release.

Investigators noted the suspect drove a dark Honda Civic with a pink car seat in the back.

On Wednesday, before 9 a.m., Yarmouth RCMP responded to a report of an unconscious man at a video lottery terminal in Yarmouth.

Police noticed the man matched the description of the suspect and a black Honda Civic was parked outside the business.

Jesse Brenton Baker, 34, was arrested and transported to the Yarmouth Rural RCMP detachment, where he was held overnight.

Baker has been charged with the following offences:

break and enter and commit (13 counts)

disguise with intent (five counts)

possession of break-in instruments (two counts).

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on May 2.