Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in Halifax

A 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say patrol officers saw a man with an outstanding warrant walking on Robie Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officers tried bringing the man into custody, but they say he ran, leading police on a chase before entering a residence at the corner of Macara and Agricola streets.

Police circled the home and one officer was seen climbing in after him through a window.

The man was taken out of the residence by two police officers before being placed on the ground.

Police say he was taken into custody without further incident around 7:11 p.m.

He remains in custody ahead of a court date in relation to the warrant and break and enter charges.