    • Man faces charges after N.S. RCMP allegedly find unsecure rifle during traffic checkpoint

    rcmp
    Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a Belliveau Cove man with firearm offences after police allegedly saw an unsecure firearm in his vehicle at a checkpoint.

    On Feb. 22, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 1 to “verify documents and drivers’ sobriety,” police say. At roughly 9:30 p.m., police observed unsecured firearms in the backseat of a Toyota Tacoma that was stopped at the checkpoint, according to an RCMP news release.

    The driver and the only person in the vehicle was a 40-year-old man. Police say they arrested him and searched the vehicle, where officers located and seized a loaded rifle and ammunitions.

    Simon Christian Maillet faces charges of:

    • careless use of a firearm
    • contravention of storage regulations
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
    • illegally transporting cannabis in vehicle

    Police say Maillet surrendered his Possession and Acquisition Licence and other weapons he possessed. He was released on conditions and is set to appear in court on April 8.

