HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after an RCMP officer was seriously injured during a standoff in Great Village, N.S.

The RCMP responded to a home on Highway 2 around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving two complaints about threats and an unwanted person at the address.

While the responding RCMP officer was speaking with the complainant, police say the man assaulted the officer without warning. They allege he struck the officer several times, causing significant injuries to his face.

Police say a struggle ensued and the officer tried to de-escalate the situation. He used a conducted energy weapon to try and bring the man under control, but police say he wasn’t successful.

The Mounties say the man then tried to take the device from the RCMP officer and also tried to take his service pistol.

Police allege the man threatened to shoot the officer, before barricading himself inside the home. No one else was inside the home at the time.

As the situation unfolded, the RCMP provided updates on Twitter Tuesday evening. Police confirmed they were responding to a call of a barricaded man and asked residents in Great Village to stay inside and avoid the area.

RCMPNS unfolding situation: on scene near 8598 Hwy 2 Great Village. Residents asked to stay inside and avoid the area. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) June 16, 2020

Additional RCMP officers were called to the scene, along with a crisis negotiator and emergency response team.

Police say the negotiator tried to communicate with the barricaded man, but was not successful.

Members of the ERT surrounded the home and the man exited the residence a short time later.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

Police tweeted at 9:50 p.m. that the subject was in custody and was being checked by paramedics.

They also tweeted that “everyone is okay,” but a news release on Wednesday confirmed that the responding officer was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

2149hrs RCMPNS update: The ERT has the subject in custody. He is being checked by medics. Everyone is okay. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) June 17, 2020

No one else was injured.

A 49-year-old man from Great Village is facing charges of uttering threats, assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, and obstruction.

He was held in custody overnight and is due to appear in Truro provincial court on Wednesday.