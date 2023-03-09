Man faces charges after police find drugs in stolen car: N.B. RCMP

A photo of the items seized while officers executed a traffic stop. (CREDIT: RCMP) A photo of the items seized while officers executed a traffic stop. (CREDIT: RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?

The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.

RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area

Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island