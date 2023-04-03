Man faces charges following stabbing and robbery: Halifax Regional Police

Police in Halifax say a man is facing charges in connection with a robbery and a stabbing that happened over the weekend.

Police were called to a robbery at the Scotia Square mall around 6:10 p.m. Sunday. Police say a man assaulted someone, took their property and left on foot.

About 40 minutes later, officers were called to an assault in the 2100 block of Barrington Street. Police say a man, matching the description of the robbery suspect, stabbed someone he knew.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a suspect in the area a short time later.

Police say, Travis MacKinnon, 32, was due in Halifax provincial court Monday to face charges of: