

CTV Atlantic





FIRST SOUTH, N.S. – A Lunenburg man is facing charges for riding a lawn tractor down the road while intoxicated.

Police say they received a call from a member of the public around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening alerting them to a suspected impaired driver on Grimm Road in First South, Lunenburg County.

A 50-year-old man failed a roadside test and was arrested, he later provided breath samples that police say registered at more than three times the legal limit.

Andrew Melvin George appeared in court Wednesday facing impaired driving charges, along with charges of failing to comply with a probation order, and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

George will return to Bridgewater Provincial Court on Sept. 5.