Man faces charges for stealing money, cigarettes, lotto tickets from Needs: Halifax police

A man in his 50s is facing a charge for allegedly robbing a store in Dartmouth, N.S., according to a Halifax Regional Police news release.

Patrol officers and a K9 unit were called to a robbery that had just happened at a Needs convince store at 543 Portland Street around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The force says a man walked into the store and demanded cigarettes and money from the employees before running away with a quantity of both as well as lottery tickets.

Police say officers arrested the man a little ways away from the store.

The man, 52, is due in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face a charge of robbery.