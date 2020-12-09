AMHERST, N.S. -- Police in Amherst, N.S., have arrested one suspect and are looking to speak to a second "person of interest" related to an investigation into two explosions that rocked the town earlier this week.

Amhert police say they arrested a man on Wednesday and he is in police custody.

"He is facing numerous charges related to the fabrication and detonation of explosive devices," Amherst police said in a news release.

They did not identify the man, who is expected to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

Before the arrest was announced early Wednesday evening, people in Amherst were on edge after two explosive devices sent blasts through the town this week.

"About 2:45, I was woken up by my house shaking -- and it's scary because it's a small town, old homes and a tight-knit community," said Amherst resident Michelle Griffin

Amherst police say they're investigating the discovery of three explosive devices. They say their investigation included a search of a residence on Victoria Street East in Amherst.

The first explosion happened in the Rupert Street area Monday night shortly after 10 p.m.

Police found debris from a detonated device in the area.

Early Wednesday morning, not far away on Agnew Street, residents like Griffin were awoken by a second explosion.

When police began searching the area, they found a third device near Rotary Park that hadn't detonated.

"We're just refraining from commenting on details of what the devices are made of, or what they are, we're still early in the investigative stages," said Amherst Police Chief Dwayne Pike.

Pike says the RCMP's explosives disposal unit detonated the third device Wednesday morning. He added there are no reports of injuries or property damage from any of the explosives.

"It's very concerning because regardless of what your intentions are, when you're using explosive devices, it's very easy for someone to get seriously hurt or killed, or severe property damage," Pike said.

People who live in the area are hopeful everyone involved in the incidents are caught before it's too late as they're worried about their community.

"It's scary, it's really scary. You know, times are bad enough without having people attention-seeking," said Amherst resident Marjorie Scott. "Obviously, to do it in the middle of a park in the middle of the night, when there's nobody around."

"Do something (else) with your time. Like, it's crazy -- there's no need to be destructive and to worry such kind, caring people in this town," said Griffin.

Police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact the Amherst Police Department at (902) 667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and quote file number 2020-1785491.