

CTV Atlantic





A 50-year-old man has been charged with possessing child pornography after a search of a Bedford business last week.

Police say they began investigating on Dec. 7 after receiving a tip regarding child pornography. Officers searched a business on the 1500 block of the Bedford Highway the next day, where electronic devices were seized.

Geoffrey Puxon Barnes was arrested at the scene without incident, according to police.

Officers also searched a home in the 2500 block of Beech Street in Halifax, but no items were seized.

Barnes is scheduled to face the child pornography charge in Halifax provincial court on Jan. 23, 2018.