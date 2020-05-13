HALIFAX -- A man is facing child pornography charges after the RCMP searched a home in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.

The RCMP say a social media application notified police that child pornography was being shared on its service.

The investigation led police to search a home in Onslow Mountain, N.S., and arrest a man on Monday.

Jon Erik Hill is facing charges of making child pornography, transmitting child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The 31-year-old Onslow Mountain man was released on a number of strict conditions and is due to appear in court on Aug. 12.

Internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic

Police say children may have more unsupervised access to the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they warn could put them at greater risk of harm. They are urging parents and caregivers to monitor their children’s online activity.

Police also note that, as schools remain closed, children don’t have normal access to teachers, health-care workers and social workers. As a result, police say children may be at greater risk of physical and sexual abuse within their home.

Investigators are also reminding Nova Scotians that it is mandatory to reported suspected child pornography to police.

Failing to do so could result in penalties similar tothose for failing to report child abuse, as set out in the Child and Family Services Act.