A man is facing child pornography charges after the RCMP searched a home in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on Wednesday after receiving a complaint that child pornography was being distributed on the internet.

A 63-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Donald Stuart Blair is facing charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Blair was held in custody and was set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.

Police say it is mandatory in Nova Scotia for citizens to report suspected child pornography.