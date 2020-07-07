HALIFAX -- One man is facing charges and another is dead after a single-vehicle crash on St. Margaret's Bay Road in Hubley, N.S.

The crash happened at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday and caused a loud bang heard by a nearby resident who alerted police.

"When police arrived on scene, they found a man crouching in a wooded area near the vehicle," the RCMP said in a news release. "He was showing signs of impairment by alcohol and was arrested."

Police say the 28-year-old Cape Breton man needed medical treatment and paramedics took him to hospital. They also said he provided blood samples to police at the hospital and was taken into custody.

Mounties have charged him with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and theft of a motor vehicle.

"Additional charges are expected to be laid as the investigation progresses," police said.

One person was found inside the vehicle and first responders attempted to extricate him from the vehicle, but the 28-year-old Halifax man died at the scene.

Police say they have information that indicates there might have been three other people in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

"Police are concerned for their well-being and want to ensure they receive the medical treatment they require," the RCMP news release said.

"In addition, police are asking them to come forward, to assist with the investigation. RCMP officers have also received information that two females, one of whom was driving a black VW Jetta, came to the scene before police arrival, and then left the area. Investigators want to speak to these people to assist with the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Highway 3 was closed while a traffic analyst collected evidence. It reopened at 1 p.m. Tuesday.