

CTV Atlantic





BEAVER MEADOW, N.S. - A man is facing impaired driving charges after a colliding with another vehicle that had stopped for a construction work zone on Friday morning.

Antigonish RCMP say they responded to a call that a man in a car had rear-ended a stopped SUV just before 8 a.m. on highway 104 in Beaver Meadow, N.S.

Police say the 54-year-old driver of the car showed signs of impairment, but refused to provide a breath sample.

The occupants of the SUV were treated by EHS on the scene, and there were no other injuries.

The man was released from custody and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Oct. 10 to face charges of impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, as well as charges for driving with a suspended license, and operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.